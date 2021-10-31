Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 944,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.