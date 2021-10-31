Plair 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,705.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Plair has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $2,705.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plair has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Plair coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00224997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

