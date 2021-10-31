Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS.

Shares of POLY traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,740. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The business had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

