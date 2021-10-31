Plian Hits One Day Trading Volume of $111,363.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $111,363.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 867,794,892 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

