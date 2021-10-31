Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 321,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,312,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

IRTC stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

