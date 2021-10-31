Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Pool worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $515.16 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $519.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

