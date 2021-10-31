Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PTAM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 211,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,780. Potash America has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

