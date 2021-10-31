Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Gap Up to $67.46

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.46, but opened at $70.86. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

