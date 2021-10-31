Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.88.

PRBZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

PRBZF stock remained flat at $$109.16 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $109.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

