Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Up 71.2% in October

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 175.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,501 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

PIAI stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,461. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

