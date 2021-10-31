ProShares Ultra Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,362 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,235% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

