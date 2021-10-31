Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of PFS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 204,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,879. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

