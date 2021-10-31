Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

