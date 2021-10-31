Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:PUK opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

