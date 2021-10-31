Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

