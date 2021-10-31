PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. PubMatic has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18.
In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
