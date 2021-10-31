PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. PubMatic has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

