PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 227,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 63,115 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.