PumaPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $532,205.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $532,205.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00226535 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00096744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars.

