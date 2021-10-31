Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $81.74.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

