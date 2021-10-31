Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

