Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

