Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

