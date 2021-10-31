Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

