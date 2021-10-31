QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.55 Million

Analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $490.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.50 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $483.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,109. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

