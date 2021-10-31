QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Up to $54.42

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.42, but opened at $56.50. QIAGEN shares last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 10,499 shares changing hands.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in QIAGEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

