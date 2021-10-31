Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $15.74 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $15.74 or 0.00025586 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,858,578 coins and its circulating supply is 98,824,775 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

