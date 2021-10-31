Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

