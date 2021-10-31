Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 590 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $166.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $170.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.71.

