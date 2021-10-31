Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 992.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 230.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Shares of HERO stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

