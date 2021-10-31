Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $70,000 Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 275,487 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 76,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

