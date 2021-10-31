Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $92.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.