Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QIPT. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.58.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

