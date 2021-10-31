Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Up 40.1% in October

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 485,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 87,885 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qumu by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qumu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Qumu by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 355,274 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Qumu by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 454,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

