Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0033

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $48,491.73 and approximately $91.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raise has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

