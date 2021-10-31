Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $920.34 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $920.34 million and $86.84 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00104734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,290.44 or 0.99660997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.24 or 0.06941975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022874 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,707,623 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

