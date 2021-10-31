Rambus (RMBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.04.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

