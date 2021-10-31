Raymond James Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPZEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZEF opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.