Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $225.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the lowest is $218.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $198.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $862.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 491,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,328. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

