Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 418,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

