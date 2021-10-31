Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $16.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.47. 275,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,019. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

