Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE RWT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

