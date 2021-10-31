Refinable Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Refinable has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00073429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00104023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.06 or 0.99882807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.20 or 0.06961055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

