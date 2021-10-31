REGENXBIO (RGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGNX opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.05. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REGENXBIO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of REGENXBIO worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

