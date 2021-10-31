Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 399,712 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.