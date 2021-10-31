Relite Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,865.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Relite Finance has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2,865.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.26 or 1.00014239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.85 or 0.06948955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 41,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,477,219 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

