Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,950 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Relx worth $50,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Relx stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

