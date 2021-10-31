Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $12.62 Million in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 140,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLK opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

