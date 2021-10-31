Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 152,800 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,150,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.07.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.83 million. Analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.