Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 235,401 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 235,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.17% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 16,534.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $8.19 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $455.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

