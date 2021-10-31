Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $712.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $20,107,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

